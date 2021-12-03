$1.56 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.30. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 247,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,959. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

