$1.56 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.30. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 247,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,959. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.