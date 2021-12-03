1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FLWS opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,179 shares of company stock worth $4,026,912. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

