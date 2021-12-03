10,200 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

