118,479 Shares in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 1.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28.

