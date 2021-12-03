12,100 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAB opened at $7.15 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

