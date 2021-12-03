13,312 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.