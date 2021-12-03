$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $15.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $10.66 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

