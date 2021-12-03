$156.07 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $156.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.24 million to $168.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $601.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $630.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.85 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 335,273 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 28.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 835,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.