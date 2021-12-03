$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.59 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.