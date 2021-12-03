$188.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $188.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.10 million and the highest is $222.52 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

