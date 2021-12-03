18,897 Shares in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,984,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $13.45 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

