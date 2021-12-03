21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

