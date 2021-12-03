$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.76 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

EAR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,540. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Eargo has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.