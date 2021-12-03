$26.17 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $26.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $23.10 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.73 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $15,178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

