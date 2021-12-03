26,725 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.22. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

