$278.81 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.40 million and the highest is $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. CONMED has a twelve month low of $97.95 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CONMED by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

