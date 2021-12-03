2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading 0.6% Higher

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $26.50. 716,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 526,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

