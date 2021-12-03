3,110 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average is $190.76. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.