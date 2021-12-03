33,492 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

