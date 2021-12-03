47,581 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 28.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.76 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $856.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

