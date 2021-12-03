4,848 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

