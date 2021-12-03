$485.22 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $485.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.30 million and the lowest is $482.39 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 571,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,904. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

