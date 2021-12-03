4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDMT stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

