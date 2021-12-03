$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $12.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.46 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

