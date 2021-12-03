5,163 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

