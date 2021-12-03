51,832 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.