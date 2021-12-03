6,375 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Royal Gold by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.