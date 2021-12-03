$639.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $639.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.01 million and the highest is $653.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $406.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES opened at $83.22 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

