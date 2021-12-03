$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $291.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

AVNW stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.