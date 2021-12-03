$9.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $9.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $36.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,877. Nucor has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

