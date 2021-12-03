$9.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $9.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.14 billion and the lowest is $9.32 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $38.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

