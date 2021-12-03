AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.29 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,307 shares of company stock worth $2,200,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

