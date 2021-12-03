AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 464,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

