Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

