Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

ABMD opened at $312.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.62. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

