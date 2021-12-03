Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 75.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,264 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $512,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $120,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $260,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.82 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

