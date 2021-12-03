Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 241.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,873. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

