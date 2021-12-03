Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

