Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

