ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $249,998.10 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $249,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 907,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

