ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $34.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

ACVA stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,138,656 shares of company stock worth $41,744,709.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

