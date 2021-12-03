AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHCO. Truist Securities decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $18.96 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

