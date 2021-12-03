Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

AHEXY stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

