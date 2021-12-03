Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

