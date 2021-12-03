Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

