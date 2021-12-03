Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

