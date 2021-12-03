AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

