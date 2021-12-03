AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,861 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

