AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,795,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

