AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 662 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

